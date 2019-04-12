KANSAS CITY, MO. (KCTV) --- Missouri Gov. Mike Parson called Thursday's events at UMKC "unacceptable" and behavior "that shouldn't be tolerated."
One person was hurt during a protest that occurred there on Thursday.
The disturbance happened during an event at Royall Hall, reportedly inside Stack Auditorium.
According to UMKC’s website, the event was called “A Night with Michael Knowles.” Knowles was invited by Young Americans for Freedom and the topic of the lecture was "men are not women."
"All students deserve free speech protections (and) shouldn't be persecuted for political beliefs," Parson tweeted.
He credited the Kansas City Police Department on defusing the situation.
In a series of tweets, UMKC issued this statement:
"We have a responsibility to allow free speech, but we cannot condone physical disruptions of peaceful activities. We believe free speech can be exercised constructively in a way that doesn’t put people at risk. We are gathering facts and will review campus policies and procedures. Protesters disrupted a lecture on the UMKC campus this evening that was sponsored by a student group. The protest turned disruptive and after several warnings, the disruption persisted, and one protester was arrested."
