PARKVILLE, MO (KCTV) -- Parkville Mayor Nan Johnston this week pleaded guilty to driving while intoxicated, according to court records.

She entered a written guilty plea and received a suspended service. She will be on probation for two years and must complete 40 hours of community service.

A deputy saw Nan Johnston driving on 9 Highway near Eastside Road and stopped her vehicle.

That deputy arrested her shortly afterward, and she was released on $1,000 bond about two hours later.

She had a blood alcohol level of .11 when she was first tested and a .098 at the Platte County Jail.