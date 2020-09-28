nan johnston mug.jpg

PARKVILLE, MO (KCTV) -- The Parkville mayor was arrested Saturday in Platte County on suspicion of driving while intoxicated, according to the Platte County Sheriff's Office.

A deputy saw Nan Johnston driving on 9 Highway near Eastside Road and stopped her vehicle. That deputy arrested her shortly afterward, and she was released on $1,000 bond about two hours later. The Sheriff's Office has not released any other information on the case.

Johnston has served as Parkville's mayor since 2014. She's been re-elected twice since. Her current term stretches into 2022.

