PARKVILLE, MO (KCTV) -- Business owners and people who live in Parkville are once again on high alert as they track rising floodwaters along English Landing Park that they hope doesn't threaten their livelihoods.
As of Friday morning, the Missouri River's water level was at about 32 feet, just three feet short of what is considered to be severe. Anything above 28 feet is considered moderate flooding.
English Landing Park has constantly been under water since March, when rain and snow-melt flooded so many communities along the Missouri River.
Business owners in town said they get nervous that the water could rise and damage their shops, but the levels so far have avoided getting to the nearby railroad tracks. When floodwaters reach that level, it's an indicator that it could threaten nearby businesses.
"Sometimes we get people here in Parkville just to see the flood, so we're getting a bit more traffic. But we also get people that called in saying, 'Is Parkville flooded? Can I get to the post office?'" said Tricia Szasz, who owns Parkville Artisan Studio. "So people are calling in saying that then you know there are other people out there that are just not coming to Parkville because they heart it was flooded. So that takes away business too. So take all that together, we all just want our park back."
