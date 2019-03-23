PARKVILLE, MO (KCTV) -- Parkville residents are ready for whatever the Missouri River might throw at them.
“I’m uncomfortable. I’m uncomfortable, let’s put it that way,” said Theresa Bentley, who is the Co-Owner of Bentley Guitar Studios.
Bentley is fighting water with water.
“They’re kind of squishy, they’re full of water,” Bentley said referring to sandbags.
In her army is family and friends, rushing to keep guitars protected.
“755 feet above sea level is the front of our sidewalk.” Bentley continued. “We only have a few more inches before it enters our shop.”
The building is a hardened general. After more than 100 years on Parkville’s Main Street, the Bentley’s hope to keep it battle ready.
“It’s just prep, you just minimize everything,” Bentley said. “I can activate 5 really fast.”
On the front lines, the Bentley’s can watch the water invade from their roof. The mighty Missouri River isn’t messing around.
“It’s kind of been an up and down emotional ride,” Bentley said.
But the group has been to war before.
“We’d be under right now if this were ’93,” Bentley explained.
And again in 2011. They’ll be the first to know.
“I would be scared if the water comes up to the train tracks,” Bentley said.
