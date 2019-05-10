KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – The construction of the new KCI airport will start affecting travelers Friday.
The E-1 parking lot by Terminal A will be closed, then next week the E-2 parking lot in between Terminals A and B will be shut down.
That closure could impact travelers flying with Southwest.
The E-1 and E-2 lots are the circle surface lots that stretch across the lower levels at the entrances of all three terminals. They do not include the garages located in the middle of the terminals.
There will also be bigger changes next year that will alter the flow of traffic to the two remaining terminals.
