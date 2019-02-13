PARKVILLE, MO (KCTV) -- College sports is no longer just on the field, the court, the track and the pool -- it's online.
Esports, or competitive online gaming, is becoming increasingly popular.
Colleges are recruiting the best players to join their esports teams.
The first collegiate esports varsity team in the Kansas City area is revealing their new facility at Park University on Wednesday morning.
Many schools across the country are doing it, and, next year, Park University will be recruiting and offering scholarships for esports.
