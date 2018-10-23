PARKVILLE, MO (KCTV) – College students deal with a wide range of issues, but one may surprise you. Hunger.
Students at Parkville University are realizing that one in five students have a food insecurity.
“How can this happen to our students?” asks Jessie Arms, Park University Student.
A pirate pantry has opened their doors this week to Parkville students and their dependents who need assistance getting food during the week.
“Instead of ‘I’m not going to class today’- I’m hungry.” Arms stated.
Students can take three servings from each section and three more for each of their dependents. Some food items available include, meal packets and canned food along with personal hygiene products.
The pantry is completely donation based and students are encouraged to make an appointment as the pantry is only open four hours a week.
Arms wants her classmates to know,
“It’s okay to not be okay. It’s okay to ask for help.”
If you want to donate things like soup and fruit, you can go to the Park University website or click here for more information.
