PARKVILLE, MO (KCTV) -- Park University hosted a conversation with Syed Jamal, the chemistry professor who faced deportation earlier this year after he was detained by ice.
“I am starting the car and I hear a tap on my window and I turn and I see its him and there was a guy behind two of them so I was told we have your travel documents and that’s when the so-called enforcement started,” said Jamal.
During the question and answer, Jamal was asked for his thoughts on students staying in the United States after graduation.
“It’s just that I slipped through the cracks, I should not take it personally though if you are qualified, if you are following the law, make sure your status does not lapse,” explained Jamal.
Jamal first came to the U.S. on a student visa in the 80’s.
The Wall Street Journal says international student enrollment across the country has declined for the second year in a row.
At Park University, it was down slightly last year but not as much as other nearby schools or those across the state.
One university leader says it’s because of a decline in visa approvals and a couple other reasons.
“Some of them are related to what’s going on overseas and then there’s other political factors. Then of course there’s you know, perception of how welcoming the United States is to international students,” said Kevin Vicker, Senior Director for international education.
The journal report says the U.S. is also losing students to other English-speaking countries like Canada, Australia and the United Kingdom.
“You could say like they say, the best and the brightest the most motivated people you see Silicon Valley, you see different areas you seen medicine and nursing everywhere and it would be a tragic loss if we stopped getting the kind of people that we’ve been getting,” expressed Jamal.
Vicker says Park University has one of the safest campuses in the state and they have a plan in place to address any future students concerns.
“Rankings have indicated that, so we can say you are here at a safe welcoming community, we partner with a lot of community members that communicate that as well to students when they arrive,” said Vicker.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.