KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Schools continue to struggle with finding food to feed future leaders. The Park Hill School District recently said it, too, is part of this growing trend.

The district said it started stockpiling some items over the summer thinking access could be limited at times. The ability to store food is keeping kids fed in the Northland.

The school’s warehouse is tucked away in an industrial area of Kansas City, housing everything from gym equipment to bags of flour.

Local schools scrambling to adapt to supply chain food shortage “We are definitely in crisis and it’s just pure chaos. We’re trying to find the food. Not being able to offer a fruit and vegetable is absolutely heartbreaking.”

“While it wasn’t built specifically for Covid, it has been immensely helpful,” said Director of Nutrition Services Ronda McCullick.

The district’s warehouse has taken on a new level of importance, storing piles of food they wouldn’t have otherwise.

Their primary distributor, Kohl Wholesale, dropped their contract 10 days ago and left the district to fill in the blanks. Kohl hasn’t responded to KCTV5’s calls about its contract with Park Hill.

“I don’t believe that anybody understood the dynamics and the impact that all of this would have,” said McCullick. “We were somewhat caught off guard by that. At the same time, we were lucky because we had geared up and stockpiled food in our warehouse. So, we’ve been able to pivot a lot more easily than, unfortunately, some other districts who don’t have these kinds of resources.”

The Park Hill School District said its warehouse is the reason why they can continue to feed their students with minimal interruptions. Instead of carrying in food box by box, they are able to bring in food on pallets. That means they can get food directly from the source.

With an average of 8,600 meals a day, the district said the warehouse keeps them from running low on items.

“We will continue to be able to feed our students. They are our future,” McCullick said. “They are our prime focus.”

Students might see menu changes or limited options, but they won’t see an empty plate.