KANSAS CITY, MO -- In response to a rising number of COVID cases, staffing shortages, and overwhelmed local hospitals, the Park Hill School District reinstated a mask mandate for all buildings.
Before Friday night’s special Board of Education meeting, community members submitted 350 written comments on the issue of reinstating a mask mandate. In a 6-1 vote, members of the Park Hill Board of Education voted to reinstate the mask mandate from January 9th-February 3rd.
During a presentation from the Director of Health Services, board members learned the district had 352 positive COVID cases reported since Monday. The school district’s antigen testing site had a 47% COVID positivity rate this week.
“We are seeing a lot of sick kiddos in our health rooms. They are presenting with coughs, fevers, runny nose, and sore throats,” Director of Health Services Tammy Saylor said. “We have high community spread all across Kansas City right now.”
The Park Hill School District is also facing low substitution fill rates compared to prior years. Teacher’s aids, assistant principals and principals have filled substitute teaching positions. “In the ten years that I’ve been with Park Hill, I’ve never experienced numbers like this,” Assistant Superintendent for Human Resources Dr. Bill Redinger said of the substitution fill rate.
The board ultimately voted 6-1 to reinstate the mask mandate in all buildings following a back and forth discussion. “I know it is very contagious and we have a lot of cases, but the hospitalization rate is much lower,” Board Member Scott Monsees said. “Much more flu like disease.”
“I would respectively disagree with you because I don’t want to be in a situation where we have to close our school facilities,” Board Treasurer Kimberlee Ried said.
Monsees responded, “I’m thinking we are going to close our school facilities no matter what at this point.” He was the only opponent of reinstating the mask mandate. Several community members in the audience reacted to the decision. “I hope all you pull your children out of this school. You guys need to be sued,” one woman said before leaving the meeting.
Board members will review the mask mandate and data at the January 27th meeting. The district’s antigen testing site is currently closed. Saylor said the state of Missouri only has 10,000 antigen tests left for all K-12 Missouri schools. The Park Hill School District currently has 14 antigen tests remaining.
