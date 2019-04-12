KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- A scheduling change to a metro school district could have major impacts on families.
It’s being considered to make up for the lack of buses the Park Hill School District has.
This is not an uncommon practice, the same thing happened in the North Kansas City School district and Liberty.
Though, it no doubt will require some families to do some finagling with their schedules.
Parents have been given a survey to give the district an idea on what would work best for them.
It includes three schedule options, all of which involve alternating start times so different schools would begin at different times.
This would allow buses to take one tier of students to school, and then go back and get the others.
The three main reasons the school district chose changing the start times as their solution to the bus shortage problem, is due to safety, service and savings.
According to the district, they will be able to save upwards around $1 million, which is money they say can be used in the classroom.
All parents have until April 19th to fill out the survey and the board will vote on a final recommendation April 25.
