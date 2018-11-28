INDEPENDENCE, MO (KCTV) -- Several bus drivers struggled to maneuver slick streets in Independence Wednesday morning.
The Independence School District’s superintendent sent a letter to parents apologizing for busing delays and difficulties.
Cars, buses and students had a tough time getting to school with all of the ice and snow left behind by Sunday’s blizzard.
David Cummings recorded this bus sliding near McCoy Street and Erickson Road in Independence.
Another woman recorded her son slipping as he walked to Luff Elementary School. As she waited in line, she says drivers who couldn’t make it up a hill near the school reversed down the street.
“On our side street it was very slick. It was really a sheet of ice,” said Mary Quintero, Aunt to students on bus.
Quintero’s nieces and nephews got on their school bus near East 39th Street and Main Street Wednesday morning, but not for long.
“I looked out and I saw the bus. I said, ‘Oh it is stuck,’” explained Quintero.
Other drivers also slid on the slick hill.
“She got stuck and started going sideways. She got stopped because she thought she was going to hit the bus,” proclaimed Quintero.
“Some of the children were crying. My niece told me it was some of the kindergartners who were scared. I don’t blame them. Poor things didn’t know what was happening,” voiced Quintero.
Neighbor Vicki Butterfield saw the stuck bus as she was driving near her home.
“There was one parent that was catching children that were sliding down to bring them across 39th street.” Butterfield continued, “there was no need for it. Children’s safety was at risk this morning.”
Below is the letter sent home to parents from Superintendent Dr. Dale Herl:
"Dear ISD families,
I wanted to reach out to apologize for busing delays and difficulties that you and your student may have experienced getting to school today. The decision to hold school or call it off is rarely an easy decision. I have three children of my own who attend school in the ISD, including a 6th grader who rides the bus to school each day and two high school students who drive together. I would never place any child, including my own, in a situation that I knew to be dangerous.
I realize some are critical and say we choose to have school to make money on student attendance. That is not the case at all. The reality is that we receive no extra money by having school on one particular day versus making the day up at the end of the year due to inclement weather. I want to have school to allow our students the opportunity to learn, to be in a safe, warm place and to have food to eat. We know that some of our students don’t always have those comforts at home. I’m less likely to call school off on a Monday or Friday because I worry that students have one additional day that they may not eat. This was of great concern for me after the Thanksgiving break and two inclement weather days this week. I also realize that many parents don’t have the flexibility to stay home with children on inclement weather days.
Please remember that I always respect the decision of parents if you wish to not have your child out in the cold weather. Parents can drive their children to school, wait at the bus stop in their vehicle until the bus arrives or keep their child at home. Please be assured that students will not be marked late or with an unexcused absence today as a result of the weather and road conditions. Thank you for all you do to support your student and our schools!
Dr. Dale Herl
ISD Superintendent"
“Well maybe they might have given them one more day to make sure all these side streets the buses do have to travel are clear,” said Quintero.
The superintendent said he respects the decision of parents if they wish not to have their children out in the cold weather. On Wednesday, students were not marked late or with an unexcused absence because of weather and road conditions.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.