INDEPENDENCE, MO (KCTV) -- Police say when they arrested Meghan Wells, they found a loaded gun in her purse. That's only part of what is bothering parents about the charges facing the former Van Horn High School counselor.
Court documents state that Wells exchanged sexually explicit texts, photos and videos with a student younger than 17. Wells, 30, also told police she had also had sexual contact with the student.
A school employee found out about the incidents and told district officials, who then contacted police.
Parents at Van Horn told KCTV5 they want to talk to their kids about this case so that they know to tell an adult if they hear about or witness inappropriate contact between teachers and students.
“It makes me feel better knowing other teachers or students were able to step up and make a report like that,” Van Horn parent Tisha Platte said.
“Just make sure to communicate with your kids to make sure they know that's not supposed to happen,” Van Horn guardian Debi Moore voiced.
Parents say Van Horn does not use metal detectors for students or faculty, so that is why Wells’ gun was not detected when she entered the building.
The district said in an email that it followed protocol by notifying police when it learned of the situation, adding that Wells no longer works for the district.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.