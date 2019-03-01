MISSION, KS (KCTV) – Parents picking their children up from a Mission school are breathing a sigh of relief after police took the suspect in a nearby shooting into custody.
Highlands Elementary School had gone into lockdown around 1:30 p.m. after some gunshots damaged a school van and even hit the building at Highlands Elementary. No one was injured.
When the school went on lockdown, many parents didn’t know what was about to happen. It was the message no parent wants to receive.
“It kind of puts you in a panic,” one mother said. “He's in kindergarten, so this is my worst nightmare.” “We don't know what or how,” she said. “It's just terrifying.”
When a school employee heard those gunshots, the district activated their plan to keep kids safe.
“Shawnee Mission sent out an email that the building was on lockdown,” said Brandon Winn.
“When you get that email, you're a little scared as a parent,” Adam Eakes said.
As police were searching for the suspect in the incident, the school began dismissing students is small groups to their parents.
Some families were already picking up their kids.
“I saw the police and was like what was going on,” one parent said.
The school kept the students inside until parents could come get them, then let them out in small groups. It was similar to a release on a stormy day.
However, as students were leaving the building, more shots rang out at a home just hundreds of feet away as police took the suspect into custody.
“I heard some random pops,” Tiant Finch said. “I wasn't sure what it was, but I had a good idea.”
“You don't expect this to happen wherever you are, but especially not here,” one woman said.
Tonight, parents are holding their children closer.
“I'm good,” Finch said. “I got him. We're going home. So, I'm good.”
Parents are relieved, but angry.
“There shouldn't be shooting near schools,” one man said.
They also have more questions about what happened.
The school said employees did exactly what they were trained to do in safety drills and that, once they lifted the lockdown, they sent other students home on the bus.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.