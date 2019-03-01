MISSION, KS (KCTV) – Parents picking their children up from a Mission school are breathing a sigh of relief after police took the suspect in a nearby shooting into custody.
Highlands Elementary School had gone into lockdown around 1:30 p.m. Friday after teachers had reported hearing shots fired in the area, and officials sent alerts to parents via the emergency communication system.
As police were searching for the suspect in the incident, the school began dismissing students is small groups to their parents. Buses had also arrived at the school for dismissal at the regular time.
As students were leaving the building, more shots rang out at a home just hundreds of feet away as police took the suspect into custody.
Parents told KCTV5 News things were tense as they picked up their children, adding they were glad to be getting back home.
Prior to the lockdown a school van had been damaged by a bullet, though no one was hurt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.