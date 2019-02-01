LENEXA, KS (KCTV) -- Parents at Rosehill Elementary received an email on Monday saying Principal Cory Strathman would go on extended leave, but they were shocked when they found out why he left.
“We were kind of like, ‘Why is he on administrative leave?’” said parent Brandon Moore. “This is the first I’ve heard of anything so far as his resignation.”
KCTV5 News talked to a lot of parents at Rosehill, but most didn’t want to speak on-camera. However, they all had nothing but nice things to say about the former principal.
“My daughters loved him,” Moore said. “They absolutely loved Principal Strathman. He would always stand in the middle of the street and make sure the kids got across safely.”
“He’s done great things with our kids,” said Chris Nicolosi, another parent. “Always an active participant in all activities, so he’ll be definitely missed a lot.”
Members of the Shawnee Mission School Board accepted the principal’s resignation, effective immediately, on Thursday night.
It happened after police arrested Strathman for hitting an SUV and taking off last Friday near 75th and Westgate Lane in Shawnee.
Police said Strathman was trying to switch lanes when he sideswiped the SUV.
The person driving that SUV didn’t want to speak on camera. However, she did say that she and another driver boxed Strathman in at Pflumm and Blackfish Parkway, where she got his license plate number and called the police.
According to the police report, Strathman had taken medication and drank alcohol. His license was suspended, his license plate’s tab was expired, and he didn’t have insurance.
Police could not say when or why his license was taken away.
The former principal had been with the Shawnee Mission School District since 2008. Parents hope he’s able to get through this.
“People can sometimes have two different lives,” Moore said. “You never really know, and I just hope that he is doing OK and I hope that he comes to terms with what he has to come to terms with.”
“We’re praying for your family and for the best,” Nicolosi said. “Obviously he’s done great things, so I’m sure he’ll do great things in the future.”
In a letter to parents, the district said the Director of Elementary Services and an administrative intern have taken over school leadership until they finalize an ongoing plan.
