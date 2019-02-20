MISSION, KS (KCTV) -- Schools around the metro are closed for another snow day, but about 80 miles southeast of the metro, Montrose Public Schools started their school day two hours late.
“We’re already down five snow days this year," Montrose Public Schools administrator Denise Fast said. "I felt that driving conditions were favorable enough that we could actually get here which I just checked our attendance rate a little while ago and we’re at 93% attendance for today.”
That has some people wondering why metro schools don’t do late starts.
Sarah Newman took the day off to hang out with her kids at Brookside Park because of the cancellation. She said she would welcome a delayed school day.
“I would love to see late starts around here, like 10:00 or so, you know, Newman told KCTV5 News. "Let the crews get out on the roads, clean them up a little bit, then start the day a little later.”
Fellow parent Kelly Alcock agrees. While her schedule is a little more flexible, Alcock said she still had to change some things around to stay home with her girls.
“There’s still a lot of juggling and I feel bad for parents that work full-time and don’t have that flexibility to juggle things around," she added. "It’s been a tough month no question."
KCTV5 News checked on some area school district’s policies.
Shawnee Mission School District doesn’t have a policy on late starts versus canceling classes, and Blue Valley Schools sent a statement explaining thet have determined a weather-related late start is not a quality academic day.
We’ve studied the concept of a weather-related late start and have determined that it is not a quality academic day. We have opted for trading inclement weather days for days later in the year where we are sure to have a full school day. —Blue Valley Schools
Over at Kansas City Public Schools, officials said historically they don’t do late starts and that it’s not an ideal option for their families.
Even with the push back from school districts, some parents can’t help but wonder if their students are getting enough classroom time as snow days continue to pile up.
“We almost feel like they’re actually losing some of their educational time," parent James Odom said. "So we try to make sure we keep them on homework, print out some stuff from the internet or make sure they read just because they really haven’t had a full week of school since before Thanksgiving."
A lot of schools across the metro have started adding days to the end of the school year to make up for snow days while others have added more time onto the school day.
