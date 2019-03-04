FAIRWAY, KS (KCTV) -- Monday night parents shared sincere relief that their children, their classmates and teachers were not hurt.
Many wanted to hear firsthand why certain decisions were made that day.
On Friday around 1:30 p.m. as children played on the playground at Highlands Elementary School, a paraprofessional heard gunshots and rushed children inside. The school went on lockdown.
“The initial gunfire there were a couple shots that hit the building. There were broken windows,” David A. Smith, Chief Communications Officer at Shawnee Mission School District, said.
Parents said a bullet shattered a third-grade classroom window. After investigators searched the area, the lockdown was lifted around 2:50 p.m. Kimberly Leese was waiting to pick up her 8-year-old son.
“They got him for me. We got in the car and we left. A few minutes later we got home, and I noticed you guys were live and shots had been fired again and everyone was running for cover. I’m grateful he released my son when he did, so he wouldn’t have to be here to see all of that, but it terrifies me that they didn’t leave it in lockdown because of all the other kids. It could have been a whole lot worse than it was,” Leese expressed.
After the lockdown was lifted, a woman called 911 from a home across the street from the school to report her son was home and armed. Around 3:15 p.m., police exchanged gunfire with Dylan Ruffin causing panic a second time for parents who heard those gunshots as they were picking up students.
“My 4-year-old was sitting on my lap waiting to get our kindergartner and shots fired. I went down. Shoved her on the ground and laid on top of her. Another woman came and laid on top of us,” Ashley Kopmeyer, a parent, voiced.
“I want to know why the lockdown was lifted when it was, especially knowing there could have been a suspect armed in the area,” Leese said.
KCTV5 cameras were not allowed inside Monday night’s meeting. The school district’s chief communications officer said at the time the lockdown was lifted, investigators thought the situation was under control.
“With police here and things were stable for more than an hour, the police felt the situation was stable,” Smith stated.
Many parents stayed inside the meeting for about two hours Monday night.
After it ended, parents said they’d like to see improved communication on how they are alerted about lockdowns.
They also said they are very concerned about the possibility of the suspect posting bond and returning to this home directly across the street from the school.
Ruffin was in court Monday to face charges including three counts of aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer.
His bond is set at $500,000.
