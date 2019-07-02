KANSAS CITY, MO (AP) — A couple whose daughter was killed eight years ago by celebratory Fourth of July gunfire is joining Kansas City police as they go door-to-door warning residents of the dangers.
The Kansas City Star reports that Michele Shanahan DeMoss said Monday that it remains "incomprehensible" that her 11-year-old daughter, Blair Shanahan Lane, was hit in the neck and killed by a stray bullet that had traveled the length of three football fields. One man pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter.
This is the fourth year police have canvassed neighborhoods. Police Sgt. Jake Becchina says that firing off a gun in city limits is "irresponsible" and that people shouldn't "be subject to experiencing gunfire around their home."
Data shows that the effort appears to be making a difference in the neighborhoods police visit.
