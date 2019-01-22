KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Concerned parents are reaching out saying their child had not been getting recess since September.
The parents say the fourth-grade teacher keeps coming up with excuses and it's breaking the law.
What the school district is saying is not matching up with what the concerned grandparent and her fourth grader say.
The student attends Warford Elementary in the Hickman Mills school district. That’s where the woman says her grandaughter regularly doesn’t get a break during the school day.
Kim Leuenberger says her granddaughter transferred to Warford Elementary over the fall.
Since September, she says the fourth grader has complained about not getting recess.
Leuenberger and her daughter discussed the issue with the teacher several times but say things didn’t get fixed.
“Various reasons. Their handwriting, they’re misbehaving, they didn’t get their work done. Time got away from the teacher. Multiple excuses, none of which are valid,” Leuenberger said.
She says she met with the teacher and principal earlier this month and was told the issue would be addressed.
Missouri state law requires elementary students get at least 20 minutes worth of recess every day.
Leuenberger says the issue has continued.
The school though says it’s been addressed and the only time students don’t get recess is when the weather doesn’t allow it. But they’ll still get time in the gym.
