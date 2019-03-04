FAIRWAY, KS (KCTV) -- Parents are just getting home with their kids after their first day back in class.
The school brought in counselors to talk with kids about what happened and will address more parent concerns at that PTA meeting.
Dylan Ruffin appeared in court for the first time Monday on several charges of assaulting law enforcement officers.
He is still recovering from the gunshot wound after exchanging gunfire with police.
Several of his neighbors told KCTV5 Monday that Ruffin has caused trouble at that house before.
A parent whose daughter was in school Friday said they walk by Ruffin's house every day.
“I guess that's the biggest question for us is, why the intention, why do what he did initially to get the cops out here and then why did he do what he did, get into the gunfight with the cops?” Brandon Bray, a parent, asked.
Bray’s wife had just stopped at the school to pick up their daughter Lola. She was among the parents outside the building when the gunfire erupted.
“They didn't have a lot of time to get out of the way,” Bray said.
“We were cramped in the cubbies and it was dark and my mom came rushing in,” Lola explained.
Monday morning the school asked for some additional security from Mission Police to make families feel safer as they started the school day.
On Friday some kids and parents were leaving the building when the shootout with police happened.
A spokesperson for the district told KCTV5 that the school hadn't expected the incident to escalate to more gunfire.
“I really believe our kids and staff did exactly what we wanted them to do. They brought everyone inside and made sure no one else went out,” David Smith, spokesperson for the Shawnee Mission School District, said.
Monday night, the school's head of security will address parents about the incident and go over school emergency protocols. That meeting starts at 6:30.
