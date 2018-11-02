PAOLA, KS (KCTV) -- Update: The suspect in custody.
-----
Authorities are seeking help apprehending a fugitive.
Jason Hale, 38, is a known violent sex offender who absconded from a work release program in Johnson County.
Police said he was last known to be in Gardner prior to coming to Paola to a local bank on Thursday.
Hale is being sought by authorities as well as the US Marshals Office.
He purchased camping supplies, a bicycle and a Halloween “Jason” mask in Gardner.
Authorities urge you to call 911 and do not approach Hale if seen.
