Pandemic blamed for shortage of flowers for Mother's Day
Nathan Vickers
KANSAS CITY, MO. (KCTV) -- Worldwide flower shipments have been disrupted because of the pandemic, causing shortages among some suppliers as Mother's Day approaches.
But many local shops have found ways to keep a variety of specialty blooms coming in to avoid delays in their bouquets.
At the Sidelines floral shop in Martin City, Karyn Brooke and her team have been working nonstop to take care of all their orders. As weddings and other events have picked up over the last few months, so have orders. This weekend she expects business to bloom, too.
"As a florist, Mother's Day is your favorite," Brooke said.
Brooke has been aware of disruptions to flower supplies, especially tropical plants. She said hydrangeas in particular have been difficult to find.
CBS News reported that certain varieties of roses and delphiniums may be scarce this spring.
But for Sidelines, that simply meant finding different suppliers locally and abroad.
"We kind of pulled away from South America a bit but we did okay," Brooke said.
She and other florists have relied on regional growers, too.
Cara Mullen, the owner of the Waldo Greenhouse on 85th St., said she has made careful efforts to carry unique plants and source tropical flowers.
"We have our very own growers that just grow for us," she said. "I also grow a lot of my own things."
Both businesses stayed busy on the Friday before Mother's Day with a steady flow of traffic.
At Sidelines, Jennie Hannah picked up her annual bouquet for her mother.
"She definitely deserves a big bouquet," Hannah said. "We've learned over the last year how much we need each other. To remember your mom is basic appreciation."
Nathan Vickers
Reporter

