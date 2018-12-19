FAIRWAY, KS (KCTV) -- If you’re tired of seeing doorbell video of so called porch pirates taking off with packages, you’ll probably love what one man calls “instant karma.”
He’s created a box rigged to scare the crap out of those thieves and send them running.
Doorbell cameras can be great. You catch the crooks on camera, even yell at them. But that doesn’t necessarily stop them from stealing. So, one man wanted to do more.
Who wouldn’t get some satisfaction out of seeing a package thieve running and falling after just stealing a package?
“He’s trying to run so fast, he’s like a road runner,” exclaimed Jaireme Barro, Inventor of Blank Box.
The flash bang boogie caught on tape plays on repeat.
“It’s instant karma,” said Barro
At Barro’s house in Tacoma, Washington, he would watch successful package thefts with no way to catch them.
“I wanted a way of fighting back,” voiced Barro
So, he rigged up a booby trap and the video was a hit.
“People saying, ‘Man this is awesome. I’d love to have one for my front porch,’” said Barro.
That’s when the Blank Box was born: a decoy box around a frame, with a trip wire, trigger and refillable shotgun blanks.
“When you pick it up is when it pulls that pin out and hits that 12 gauge blank or primer,” explained Barro.
He posts a warning note, which some thieves carefully read before giving it a shot.
“It’s really poetic to watch live on your front porch, someone getting instant justice,” exclaimed Barro.
Giving others the same satisfaction hasn’t replaced his day job, it’s just a nest egg.
“Save enough for retirement so I can have a cabin in the woods,” proclaimed Barro.
Where it will take a lot more work to get to his front door, never mind stealing from it.
Barro also uses the device without the box as a car alarm.
But the sound of a gunshot might actually get someone’s attention.
Now you may be wondering whether you could get in trouble for this.
KCTV5 checked with local police on both sides of the state line and they said there’s nothing illegal about it, as long as you’re old enough to buy blanks.
But beware, you could get sued if something goes wrong.
Whether it’s a thief or a delivery person who picks up the package, if they fall and break their neck or the noise causes a heart attack, you could be liable.
She says putting a sign on the box warning, “Danger, do not pick up” should be enough, but it hasn’t been tested in court and even if you win, you’re out money and time defending yourself.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.