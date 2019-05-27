BLUE MOUND, KS (KCTV) -- A pack of wild vandals are terrorizing properties in farming communities in Linn and Bourbon counties.
But the culprits aren't what most people would expect.
For years, Donnie Rhynerson and other farmers have noticed them invading his farm, hiding out along the fence row -- a pack of wild pigs rooting around in his pasture in search of grubs and a cool place to wallow.
"It pretty much kills the ground out," Rhynerson said.
Feral hogs are an invasive species in the United States, the descendants of pigs escaped from area farms. In some cases, they have been intentionally release for hunting.
In Kansas, Curran Salter is the state official tasked with tracking them. Salter is a USDA wildlife official managing a Kansas program to eliminate the pigs.
"They are very destructive," Salter said. "They'll damage just about anything, root up hay fields. They're terrible for any ground nesting birds."
In the last 15 years, Salter estimates that the program has removed more than nine thousand hogs from across the state.
It's been particularly beneficial to Mike and Judy Wilson's farm south of Blue Mound. When Mike Wilson first noticed the pigs running wild he was in denial.
"They'll go behind a tractor and pick the kernels of corn out of the row," he said. "It's amazing the damage they can do."
Judy Wilson remembered one occasion when the hogs rooted up giant ruts in a pasture so deep it made it hard to operate farm equipment.
"It almost threw me off my tractor," she said.
But the Wilsons, with Salter's help, haven't seen any pigs on their farm in several years.
The population running through the Blue Mound area is the last established population in the state.
"We do not have access to all the properties we need to access to do our control work," Salter said. "That's been the challenge for the last 15 years and it's still the same."
Salter said that hunting typically hurts conservation efforts, since gunshots scatter the hogs and make them harder to trap down the road.
The preferred method in Kansas, one that's been increasingly adopted by surrounding states, involves giant steel rigs that can trap as many as 40 pigs at a time.
"The goal is to catch them all at once," Salter said.
The USDA estimates that the remaining herds near Rhynerson's farm total less than 100 pigs, significantly less than past years. But they still pose a problem for the farmers who regard them as pests.
At a cemetery down the road from Rhynerson's farm, the hogs dug up several large holes and even toppled tombstones, causing thousands of dollars worth of damage.
Rhynerson is among the many farmers working with the state program to get rid of them once and for all.
"They're a huge problem and they need to work hard at it and get it eradicated," Rhynerson said.
