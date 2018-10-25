KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- The owners of Rhythm & Booze have created a resource center where bar and business owners can turn to if violence strikes.
It’s called “BOSS” for “Bar Owners Safety and Security,” but they hope to expand to businesses.
The center came about after three people were shot at Rhythm & Booze last month, which was when the smaller bar owners decided it was time to take things into their own hands.
The police are still trying to figure out what led up to the shooting. Police said it appears that it happened inside the bar.
Since then, the owners have heightened security and taken down structures to increase visibility inside.
The owners said they did not know how to move forward or help their staff. That’s when they realized there was no one they could turn to.
With BOSS, they plan to bring in experts to train staff on CPR and first aid, and discuss emergency response.
“You go through life thinking you're just exempt from something bad happening to you when you're really not,” said Jenn Piatt, the co-owner of Rhythm & Booze. “You can be at a grocery store, at a gas station, at a bar with friends having a good time and things can go awry.”
"And, not being in Westport or in P&L, us smaller business owners don’t always, necessarily have the same funds to hire the same type of security," Piatt added.
They plan to change the name from “bar owners” to “business owners” because of how much interest they’ve had.
Just two days ago three people were shot while grocery shopping at Price Chopper. So, the owners say violence isn't only happening at bars but at businesses all around the KC metro.
There will be monthly meetings. The first one was at Rhythm & Booze on Thursday. It was open to the public and KCPD said they would be there.
