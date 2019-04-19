LEE’S SUMMIT, MO (KCTV) -- Police have arrested the 16-year-old who shot another teenager last week outside a Lee's Summit skating rink.
The other boy was hit in the leg.
The owner of Landmark said he's relieved police have made an arrest and that he's taking steps to make sure this doesn't happen at his skating rink again.
The Friday night crowd was back on wheels one week after a chaotic fight in the parking lot ended with gunshots.
“It's sad, emotion-filled, ready to look to the future,” Charlie Johnson said.
Johnson prides himself in creating a positive environment for the skaters at his rink. After what happened, he is tightening the rules.
“You've got to demand more of kids and have kids understand why,” he said. “It's because of what happened last week. It's totally ridiculous.”
Police have not released the names of either teenager involved.
Johnson hopes the incident is behind Landmark. He wants parents to know families are safe there.
“I'm optimistic that society will realize that we have to be parents to those kids,” he said.
Johnson is also installing more security cameras on the building.
