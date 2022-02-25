KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) --- Nine of ten classic and collector cars stolen from a Kansas City storage garage are recovered.
The owner of one of the stolen vehicles and police are still searching for the final stolen car that is described as a white 1970 Ford Mustang Mach 1 fastback with bright red interior.
David Case says tips from community members helped find nine stolen cars quickly. He is thankful for those who spoke up. Case hopes more tips will come in to help find his stolen Mustang that has sentimental value.
“It was my first car I bought it when I was 16 years old,” Case said. “I restored it with my dad, and I’d love to get it back.”
He restored the car as a teen in western Kansas. “With my dad the way we could at that time,” Case said. “I have a lot of great memories working on it after school, nights and weekends. My dad has been gone 30 years now.”
Case is asking anyone who knows where the Mustang is to anonymously report its location to the Crime Stoppers tips hotline. “The goal is just simply to get the car back,” Case said.
Diane Smith knows all too well what he is going through. She lost her lifelong friend Jack in January. His 1997 silver Corvette was stolen from the same storage garage. It was recently recovered but not how she and Jack’s family hoped it would be.
“When I was called and given the news, I just sat down and cried after I got off the phone because it was just a another piece of Jack we've lost,” Smith said. “They said it was stripped and a total loss. It doesn't look anything like it did before. We wouldn't even recognize it. Everybody in the family has just been sad.”
Eight of the nine recovered vehicles were in relativity good condition. Case hopes the right person will come forward to return his vehicle soon. “I’m very much hopeful,” Case said.
There is a $5,000 reward if the 1970 Ford Mustang Mach1 with Kansas license plate 250 471 is recovered in good condition. Anyone with information can anonymously call 816-474-TIPS.
“I'm sitting here cheering for David now hoping that he gets his car back because he's the only one left without any idea of where his car is,” Smith said.
