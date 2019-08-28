CLAYCOMO, MO (KCTV) -- The Ford factory that makes F-150 trucks in Clay County will go on strike.

An overwhelming majority of union members in Local 249 voted Yes to strike.

Negotiations will continue until the contract is up Sept. 14.

If there is no deal the union stops working and goes on strike.

The union is already collecting food for worker’s families in the event the strike occurs. If it does not, the food will be otherwise donated.

More than 7,000 workers voted on the strike and 98% of voters were in favor.

Workers are hoping for the following:

Product investment

Ongoing training for cars of the future, like electric cars

Eliminate temp workers without a defined time for hire

Reduce wage progression period for new workers

The national vote comes at a time when automakers are seeing car sales on the decline.