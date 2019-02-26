KANSAS CITY, MO (AP) — A 61-year-old Overland Park woman has been convicted of participating in a conspiracy to distribute drugs supplied by a drug cartel in Mexico.
Christine Little Wood was found guilty Monday of being part of a ring that distributed heroin and methamphetamine from January 2010 to April 2017. She was found guilty of conspiracy, using a cell phone to aid the drug-trafficking conspiracy and of maintaining a residence for the distribution and use of heroin. Twenty of Wood's co-defendants have pleaded guilty in the conspiracy.
Prosecutors say the conspirators distributed heroin and methamphetamine received from Mexico-based and Kansas City-based suppliers.
Investigators who searched vehicles and homes in September 2016 found several drug-related items, along with more than $200,000 in cash and a load vehicle with hidden compartments.
