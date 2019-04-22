LEAVENWORTH, KS (KCTV) -- Lewis Carswell spent his final years in a nursing home. His wife, Theodoshia Carswell, unsuccessfully fought for years for help from the Veterans Affairs. The problem was she couldn't track down paperwork proving he served in Vietnam.
“They won. They won because he didn’t get anything. So, I call that winning. They are waiting for all the others and that’s not good,” Theodoshia, said.
Theodoshia and her husband were married for more than 50 years. She went to hear Representative Steve Watkins speak to a veteran's group Monday.
He's heard stories like this before.
“Sometimes these veterans come from a time and place in American where paperwork got lost. That’s one of my focuses now is the modernization of records. As they move from active duty to veteran status, that way record follows with them and it won’t be a problem,” Watkins, said.
Lewis died a month ago and he's now buried at the Leavenworth cemetery. Theodishia had proof of his service, but not paperwork that it was on ground in Vietnam. Ribbons and medals weren't considered proof.
“Very frustrating because nobody believes me,” Theodoshia said.
Other veterans shared similar concerns. They said the VA purposely drags its feet when it comes to approving benefits, often hiding behind paperwork excuses.
Theodoshia said what she went through was expensive and heartbreaking, but it worked at least for the VA.
“The government is waiting patiently for them to demise. They are waiting one by one and then they won’t have to worry about it,” Theodoshia said.
Theodoshia said there were questions she couldn't answer for her husband and he couldn't answer because he had a stroke before Alzheimer’s set in.
It's unclear if she found the Vietnam service record that her husband's medical conditions would have been covered. She just knows she never made it past the first step.
She hopes things will be different for other veterans.
