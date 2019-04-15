OVERLAND PARK, KS (KCTV) -- There is an alarming new statistic for pet owners in the Kansas City area.
Heartworm is spiking in Overland Park and levels greater than anywhere else in the nation.
According to the Companion Animal Parasite Council, Overland Park saw the highest percentage increase in cases of heartworm in dogs and cats.
“What the new CAPC Top 10 Cities Heartworm Report demonstrates is that heartworm disease — transmitted by mosquitoes — is a national threat to pets who are increasingly vulnerable to this debilitating and potentially fatal illness in most communities across the country,” said Dr. Michael Yabsley, CAPC board member and professor in the Department of Population Health, College of Veterinary Medicine and Warnell School of Forestry and Natural Resources at the University of Georgia.
During March 2019, ten U.S. cities had the highest percentage increase for positive heartworm tests. Those cities include,
1) Overland Park, Kansas
2) San Francisco, California
3) Laredo, Texas
4) Thousand Oaks, California
5) Salinas, California
6) Oceanside, California
7) Clarksville, Tennessee
8) Portland, Oregon
9) Providence, Rhode Island
10) Jersey City, New Jersey
The CAPC recommends that owners of pets use heartworm protection twelve months of the year and to get annual heartworm testing on your pets.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.