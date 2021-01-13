OVERLAND PARK, KS (KCTV) -- The city of Overland Park will be honoring fallen police officer Mike Mosher.
The Overland Park City Council has approved to rename a stretch of 123rd Street between Blue Valley Parkway and Metcalf Avenue as Mike Mosher Boulevard. Police headquarters and the municipal court are nearby.
New street signs should go up in the next few weeks.
