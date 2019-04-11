OVERLAND PARK, KS (KCTV) -- A location for a new Overland Park ﬁre station to serve the southern portion of the city has been announced.
Fire Station No. 48 will be built on the campus of Blue Valley Southwest High School and located in the northwest quadrant of 179th Street and Quivira Road. Construction will start in 2021.
This ﬁre station location represents a unique relationship between Overland Park Fire and the Blue Valley School District. The two entities are also discussing how the fire department can play a role in assisting with the implementation of Blue Valley’s upcoming ﬁre science program.
There will be a public meeting to discuss the project with neighbors at 6 p.m. on April 25 in the Commons at Aubry Bend Middle School, located at 12501 W. 175th St.
For more information about the project, click here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.