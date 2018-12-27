LOGAN COUNTY, KS (KCTV) – A 16-year-old Overland Park teen was killed in a two-car crash Thursday.
Thursday morning at 10:00, police responded to a two-car crash on interstate 70 in Logan County, Kansas.
One vehicle rear ended the other vehicle making the one vehicle face the opposite way of traffic with the driver’s side of the vehicle pinned against the guardrail.
According to a police report, the 16-year-old teen identified as Jackson Buerge, was pronounced dead at 10:51 a.m.
