OVERLAND PARK, KS (KCTV) --- The City of Overland Park brought some snow removal crews into work at 10 p.m. Friday expecting up to three inches of snow. Northern parts of the metro could get up to six inches.
The early crews are small in number compared to the more than 150 expected to deploy in the morning.
They will start by pre-treating if they can. If freezing rain arrives ahead of snow, that can get tricky because if it doesn’t freeze on the ground, it will wash off the treatment.
“We’ll be keeping an eye on the temperatures, and just a few degrees in one direction or the other can make a big difference about whether we can pretreat or not,” said City of Overland Park Communications Manager Meg Ralph. “The hope is tonight we can get some of that done, but if the rain starts to fall and wash it off the streets, they will have to wait and basically once it really starts to freeze up, that's when we'll come back out.”
On Thursday crews took the plows for a spin to be sure they were all in good working order. The city is planning on bringing the full crew in at 7 a.m. Saturday, but the staff is on-call, so they will be in sooner if needed.
Ralph asks that residents prepare by moving their cars off the street if possible.
It’s always appreciated to give snow removal crews extra room on the road if you’re driving, but this year that’s especially the case. The city was not immune to the labor shortage that hit so many other workplaces and have quite a few new hires.
“We did do ourselves a little bit of a favor over the summer, and we started we increased our maintenance worker pay to $18 an hour, which is a pretty sweet deal in the metro,” said Ralph, “and so we've been able to bring quite a few more people on this fall, which has helped us get into a spot where we feel like we're going to be okay for the winter.”
She said they’re not at 100% staffing but darn close. If you’re getting antsy, you can check their snow map to find out when they last plowed each street and when the next lap is scheduled.
KCTV5 has compiled a list of live snow plow maps across the metro, which you can find here.
A list of snow policies by city is available here.
