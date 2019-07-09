OVERLAND PARK, KS (KCTV) – If you’re a first-time home buyer Overland Park might be the perfect to place to settle down.
A new study from WalletHub says Overland Park is the second-best city in the country for first time homebuyers. The only city to beat out the suburb was Tampa, FL, making Overland Park the best midsize city in the country to buy.
Kansas City also made the list at 148th. While that might sound like a poor showing, KCMO rated better than neighbors Wichita, Springfield and St. Louis. KCMO was also rated the best city in Missouri to buy.
To determine the most favorable housing markets for first-time home buyers, WalletHub compared a sample of 300 U.S. cities (varying in size) across three key dimensions: affordability, real-estate market and quality of life. Overland Park scored 104th in affordability, 24th in real-estate market, and 9th in quality of life. Kansas City ranked 124th, 90th, and 180th in the same categories.
Click for here for full study.
