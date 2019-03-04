OVERLAND PARK, KS (AP) -- An Overland Park priest announced at Mass this weekend that a woman who has twice accused him of abusing her has raised the allegation again.
The Rev. William Bruning told the congregation at Queen of the Holy Rosary Church that a woman in her early 30s says Bruning abused her when she was a minor at the Most Pure Heart of Mary School in Topeka.
The Kansas City Star reports Bruning insisted the allegation was false.
The Archdiocese of Kansas City in Kansas said in a statement Sunday that reviews begun after the woman made the accusations in 2015 and 2018 found they could not be substantiated.
The woman told the archdiocese last month she was not satisfied with that conclusion, prompting the archdiocese to share the information with church members during the weekend.
