overland park police try to id car
(Overland Park Police Department)

OVERLAND PARK, KS (KCTV) – The Overland Park police are asking for the public’s help identifying a vehicle involved in a hit-and-run.

The injury accident happened on March 5 just after 4 p.m. on northbound Quivira at W. 112th Terrace.

The suspect vehicle is a small, white SUV that’s similar to a Toyota Highlander. It has a large black container on top of the luggage rack.

There is currently no description of the driver.

If you have any information, you care asked to call the Overland Park Police Department at 913-327-5677 (Extension 2800) or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.

KCTV5.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, StormTrack5 weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from KCTV5 News. 

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2019 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.

Tags

Digital Producer

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.