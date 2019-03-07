OVERLAND PARK, KS (KCTV) – The Overland Park police are asking for the public’s help identifying a vehicle involved in a hit-and-run.
The injury accident happened on March 5 just after 4 p.m. on northbound Quivira at W. 112th Terrace.
The suspect vehicle is a small, white SUV that’s similar to a Toyota Highlander. It has a large black container on top of the luggage rack.
There is currently no description of the driver.
If you have any information, you care asked to call the Overland Park Police Department at 913-327-5677 (Extension 2800) or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.
