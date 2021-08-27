OVERLAND PARK, KS (KCTV) --- The Overland Park Police Officer’s Foundation is asking for support for one of its officers.
Freddie Castro, 23, has been in the hospital with Covid for 33 days.
Castro joined the department when he was just 19. He applied for an officer position as soon as he was old enough to wear the badge.
“I mean he’s reached so many people in so many different ways,” said Castro’s mother Michaela Robles.
His family is now reaching for hope. Robles said doctors have warned her it’s not likely her son will live a long life if he does beat Covid-19.
Castro is currently on a ventilator, but his family believes he can hear them talking to him.
“I mean it hurts because I can’t hear his voice anymore,” Robles said. “The last thing he said to me is that he didn’t want to go to sleep.”
Robles has hopes her son will wake up.
“All we’re doing is praying everyday just for positive change just so he can come home,” she said.
Castro’s roommate, Larry Cooper, worked with him at the Overland Park Police Department for awhile and says after 33 days in the hospital, he’s still coming to terms with what has happened.
“It’s hard to wrap my head around that my 23-year-old best friend is on a ventilator because of Covid and it’s something we all made fun of,” Cooper said.
Castro is unvaccinated, but his experience has lead some of his friends and family to get the vaccine.
“Until it really hits you at home, you really don’t know how damaging this virus is,” Robles said. “I don’t wish that on anybody. It’s not fun to see a loved one go through that. And, he’s so young."
The Overland Park Police Officers Foundation is accepting donations for Freddie and his family as he continues to fight Covid 19.
You can donate here on the foundation’s website, but be sure to check the box “Officer Freddie Castro” when donating.
