OVERLAND PARK, KS (KCTV) -- Police in Overland Park are looking to find the parents of two young children who were found walking around in the area of 94th and Ballentine.
The children are safe, according to police, but they are looking to unite them with their guardians.
If you have any information, contact them at 913-895-6300.
Two young female children (2 & 3 yoa) were walking around in the neighborhood of 94/Ballentine. Unable to determine their home address. Area canvass in progress. Please call 913-895-6300 pic.twitter.com/6R1Rt3DhSB— Overland Park Police (@OverlandPark_PD) March 28, 2021
