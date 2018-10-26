OVERLAND PARK, KS (KCTV) -- The Overland Park Police Department is asking for the public's help identifying a person of interest in an arson investigation.
A Ford F-350 was stolen out of Kansas City, Missouri and was found in the 16000 block of Foster.
The police said the vehicle appeared to have been intentionally set on fire.
Accompanying the F-350, which is pictured, was a charcoal colored Dodge Caravan.
Traffic cameras show that Caravan driving to a convenience store in the 7900 block of W. 159th Street.
The person driving the Caravan entered the store and then made a purchase with cash.
If you have any information, the authorities ask that you call the Overland Park Police Department at 913-344-8742 or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.
