OVERLAND PARK, KS (KCTV)— Police are investigating a homicide after responding to a disturbance.

Overland Park Police Department responded to an armed disturbance in the 8000 block of Farley.

Upon arrival, officers located a male deceased from a gunshot wound.

If you have any information you are asked to contact the Overland Park Police Department at 913-344-8742 or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.

