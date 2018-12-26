OVERLAND PARK, KS (KCTV) -- This is a frighteningly familiar situation as police tape around the food court entrance and parents coming to pick up kids who had been hiding in fear.
It all happened at about 8:30 p.m. Wednesday at Oak Park Mall located at 11121 West 95th Street.
Someone heard what sounded like a gunshot or firecracker. Police say they found nothing inside but there were shots fired in the mall parking lot where police found shell casings.
Police say that during the investigation they found a car in the parking lot that had multiple gun shots.
Officials say that no one has been reported as injured and that there are no suspects at this time.
Police started releasing people one store at a time. They began releasing them at approximately 9:30 p.m. People were still inside as of 10:30 p.m.
Some shoppers and employees KCTV5 met said they were locked into stores for at least 45 minutes and it felt like much longer. Two told KCTV5 they hid in a dressing room.
This incident is still under investigation.
If you have any information on this incident that could assist us with the investigation, please contact the Overland Park Police Department at (913)-895-6300 or the TIPS Hotline at (816)-474-TIPS.
