OVERLAND PARK, KS (KCTV) – Due to weather conditions and an influx in calls, Overland Park Police is asking to reserve any accident calls for those that caused injury, road blockages, or impaired driving.
If you are involved in a non-injury accident, police request you to file in person at the station with vehicle information, driver’s license information, insurance information, and phone numbers.
Reports can be taken at Sanders Station 12400 Foster, and Scafe Station 8500 Antioch Overland Park.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.