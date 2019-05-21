OVERLAND PARK, KS (KCTV) – Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man connected to several thefts.
The Overland Park Police Department released photos of a man who they claim is tied to several thefts of high-end electronics that happened in the 9100 block of Metcalf.
The thefts occurred on April 23 and May 10.
Police said the man was seen leaving in a beige colored four-door passenger car from the scenes of the thefts.
Anyone with any information on this investigation is asked to contact the Overland Park Police Department at 913-344-8729 or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.
