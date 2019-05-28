OVERLAND PARK, KS (KCTV) – Overland Park police are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying a male suspect.
Officers are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying a male who used a stolen credit card from an auto burglary in the 11300 block of W.135th Street on Thursday, May 16, 2019.
The suspect is described as 5 feet 9 inches to 6 feet tall, heavy set, wearing a salmon colored t-shirt and black pants.
The suspect was last seen leaving in a silver Volkswagen unknown license tag.
If you have any information, you are asked to contact the Overland Park Police Department at 913-890-1421 or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.
