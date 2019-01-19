OVERLAND PARK, KS (KCTV) – Overland Park police are investigating a shooting that was outside of Lakewood Middle School where two teens were injured.
Saturday night just after 9:00, neighbors called police after hearing shots fired at the 6600 block of Edgewater Drive.
Police say the victims are 15 and 16 and one of them was shot in the head and the other teen was pistol whipped after a fight on the middle school campus. Both teens are expected to be ok.
Officers said that the suspected shooter has been identified but is not in custody.
Authorities have said that there is no danger to the public.
KCTV5 will update this story as details become available.
