OVERLAND PARK, KS (KCTV) – Overland Park Police Department announced that they will be releasing the report regarding the controversial 2018 officer involved shooting of 17-year-old, John Albers.

John Albers was 17 when he was shot and killed by officer Clayton Jenison during a mental health call.

Jenison fired three shots into the minivan as Albers left. The van made a wild u-turn and Jenison fired a total of 13 shots. Albers did not survive.

Jenison would later be paid a severance package in a quiet separation agreement. The city spelled out in black and white how they would report the officer left for “personal reasons” under “ordinary circumstances.”

OPPD has denied requests from the family for the Officer Involved Shooting Investigation Team’s report for three years.

For the three years since the incident, the Albers family and others have continuously called for transparency to include the release of the Officer Involved Shooting Investigation Team report. The passage of time has not caused the attention on this report to wane. In fact, the City is currently being sued for the release of the information. As a result of this ongoing discussion, misinformation has been circulated resulting in a serious erosion of public trust over this period of time. Due to the unique circumstances presented in this case to include the challenge of the public confidence in City officials and law enforcement related to this matter, and in light of the current litigation, the City has decided to release the report that is in our possession. Continuing to withhold the Officer Involved Shooting Investigation Team report has become an obstacle to restoring the community’s trust and confidence in the City of Overland Park, its officials, and the Overland Park Police Department.

The city has spent the last few weeks to redact any names and personal information prior to the release of the report.

OPPD will have the redacted report available at an undisclosed time this week. To read the report check the webpage will be updated here.